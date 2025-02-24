Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Former Liverpool midfielder Jay Spearing has acknowledged that the Reds’ opponents on Wednesday, Newcastle United, are an exciting team, but believes they are defensively vulnerable.

Newcastle have been in fine form this season, sitting fifth in the Premier League table with 44 points, and are set to travel to Anfield in midweek to face league leaders Liverpool.

Eddie Howe’s side are serious contenders for a top four finish and have been powered by Alexander Isak, who has struck 21 times across all competitions.

Spearing praised the Swedish striker for his excellent performances and feels that the Reds will have a tough game against the Magpies at Anfield.

The former midfielder believes Newcastle are a real threat going forward and always look likely to score goals but feels their defence can be breached, with the Magpies giving up chances.

Spearing expects the Reds to have enough to take advantage of Newcastle’s fragile backline and secure a victory over the Magpies on Wednesday night.

He said on LFC TV (47:36) after the win at Manchester City: “He [Isak] is having an unbelievable personal season for him.



“I agree that Newcastle are a really exciting team, they will score goals, they are a threat going forward.

Liverpool Scorer Goals Mohamed Salah 30 goals Cody Gakpo 16 goals Luis Diaz 13 goals Diogo Jota 8 goals Liverpool top scorers 2024/25

“But they are susceptible to conceding a lot of goals and giving a lot of chances away.

“Come midweek, it is going to be a difficult one for Liverpool, but Liverpool should have enough to go and win the game.

“The backline are going to have to be on form again.”

The Magpies have conceded 36 goals in 26 Premier League matches this season, and seven in their last two league matches, against Manchester City and Nottingham Forest, respectively.

The Reds will hope to take advantage of the defensive issues to continue their push for the Premier League title and maintain their eleven-point lead at the top of the table.