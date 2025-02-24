George Wood/Getty Images

Liverpool legend Steve Nicol has revealed that he is not a huge fan of Newcastle United star Dan Burn and thinks he is vulnerable in the Magpies backline.

The 32-year-old centre-back has been a central figure in Eddie Howe’s defence this season, featuring in all but one Premier League game for them.

Newcastle have conceded 14 goals in the last five league games and they won their previous clash 4-3 against Nottingham Forest at home, withstanding a late Tricky Trees fightback.

Ahead of Newcastle visiting Nicol’s former club Liverpool on Wednesday, the ex-Red pointed out that the Magpies are conceding too many goals and indicated that part of the reason is due to Burn.

He added that he Burn gives his all during the game but admitted that he is not a fan of the Newcastle defender due to him being too vulnerable in the centre-back role.

Nicol is not concerned about Newcastle scoring goals and says their problem is going the other way.

“I think Newcastle’s biggest problem is letting too many goals in”, Nicol said on ESPN (2:30).

“I mean Dan Burn gives 100 per cent, huge, big heart, but I am not a huge fan of him at centre back.

“I think he is vulnerable and they need [Nick] Pope to get back to his best.

“He has only just got back in the side.

“I think Newcastle’s problem is not going to be score goals, it’s going to be keeping them out.”

Howe’s side go to Liverpool in the Premier League on Wednesday and the fixture will be one the Magpies boss will have pinpointed as one of the toughest of the campaign for his side.

Newcastle have not won at Anfield since 1994.