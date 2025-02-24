Stu Forster/Getty Images

Manchester City have picked a goalkeeper they want to bring in to replace Ederson between the sticks at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola started his Manchester City rebuild job in the winter transfer window by bringing in Vitor Reis, Abdukodir Khusanov, Nico Gonzalez and Omar Marmoush.

That squad refresh is expected to continue at pace in the summer as Guardiola tries to put Manchester City back on the top of English and European football.

He is keen to bring in another goalkeeper given Ederson’s underwhelming performances this season and Manchester City have now chosen their first choice.

Shopping in Portugal for new number 1

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Manchester City have decided they want to bring in FC Porto’s Diogo Costa as their new goalkeeper in the summer.

He has been sounded out by several top Premier League sides in recent years, but has remained in Portugal with Porto.

That could well change in the summer window and Costa could find a lucrative proposal from Manchester City to be too good to resist.

Manchester City did business with Porto in the winter window to sign Gonzalez and could use their relationship with the Portuguese club once again.

Costa, 25, is a product of Porto’s youth system, has never turned out for another club, and has kept 15 clean sheets in 36 appearances so far this term.

The captain of the Primeira Liga outfit, the shot-stopper has won 32 caps on the international stage for Portugal.