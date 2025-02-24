Stu Forster/Getty Images

Ex-Premier League hitman Troy Deeney insists Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe’s decision to put Lewis Miley over Sandro Tonali in the starting line-up shows the manager’s confidence in the midfielder, following the Magpies’ 4-3 win over Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Howe’s team recorded a valuable win against a third-placed Nottingham Forest side in the Premier League, seeing off a late fightback, and moved to fifth place in the league table.

The Magpies’ win was their first in the Premier League in February, with the other two league games played in the month, against Fulham and Manchester City, ending in defeat.

Although the visitors took the lead after just six minutes, it was Miley’s strike in the 23rd minute that helped the Magpies get back in the game and take control.

Jacob Murphy scored two minutes later, and Alexander Isak’s quickfire double put the game seemingly out of reach of Forest, who, despite their efforts, could not salvage it despite two second half goals.

Deeney feels that Miley has an air of maturity in his game and added that the Magpies boss’ decision to play the youngster over Tonali shows the manager’s trust in him.

He observed that the 18-year-old midfielder, who is always in space, does not just spectate after he plays the ball but gets after it and keeps himself as an option.

“Take away from that baby face, this is a mature man playing in midfield”, Deeney said on Match of the Day 2.

“To drop Sandro Tonali and put Lewis Miley in there shows the confidence Eddie Howe has in him.

“When you watch him, he plays it and he doesn’t just stand there and watch, he gets after the ball again and keeps himself as an option.

“He is always in space.

“He has always got time because he plays it and goes forward again”, he added.

Newcastle, who are aiming for a Champions League spot, will be hoping to pull off an upset as they travel to Anfield to face in-form league leaders Liverpool in the league on Wednesday.

The Magpies managed a last-minute 3-3 draw the last time they faced Liverpool in the Premier League this season.

They also have only the eighth best away record in the division this term, with just six wins in 13.