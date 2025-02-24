James Fearn/Getty Images

Birmingham City boss Chris Davies has issued a word of warning for his team before taking on Leyton Orient in League One on Tuesday as he thinks the O’s are one of the best teams in the division.

Blues drew 0-0 with Reading at the weekend, in a match they had been expected to win, and they are top of the league table with 70 points from 30 games.

On Tuesday night, Birmingham City are set to welcome Richie Wellens’ Leyton Orient, who are in the mix for promotion this season and sit inside the playoff spots in sixth.

The last time both sides met in August, Davies’ side came out victorious with a 2-1 win and the Birmingham City boss revealed that he is expecting a tough fight on Tuesday evening.

Davies pointed out that Leyton Orient are in the top six at the moment and feels that this season Wellens’ side have been one of the best teams in the league.

When asked whether he is expecting a tough game on Tuesday, Davies told Blues TV: “Absolutely, one of the best teams this season in the league and in the top six, I think, or they are up there anyway.

“We had a hard-fought game against them away from home and I am expecting Tuesday to be no different.”

Team Points Birmingham City 70 Wycombe Wanderers 64 Wrexham 61 Stockport County 57 Huddersfield Town 55 Leyton Orient 53 League One Top Six

Birmingham City are in a strong position to secure an automatic promotion back to the Championship this season and they are undefeated in their last 16 league games.

Blues splashed serious cash last summer, including over £10m on Jay Stansfield, and it has paid dividends with their time in the third tier set to be short.

Leyton Orient will come to St. Andrew’s in the hope of being the first team in League One to win at the ground this season.