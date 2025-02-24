Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

 

The departure of Philippe Clement has now made Rangers’ search for a sporting director a more urgent affair for the club, according to the Rangers Review.

 

Rangers are in the market for a sporting director and they have not appointed a replacement for Ross Wilson since he left the club in April 2023, with Nils Koppen having taken on increased responsibilities.

 

Gers CEO Patrick Stewart previously stated that the Ibrox outfit do not want to be rushed into making an appointment when it comes to the sporting director.

 

 

Rangers are also in takeover talks with the 49ers group and they decided to take time in appointing the right person for the sporting director role.

 

On Sunday, Rangers sacked Clement after a disappointing domestic campaign so far, with defeat at home to St Mirren at the weekend making his position untenable in the eyes of many Gers supporters.

 

 

It is claimed that due to Clement being sacked, Rangers will now step up the urgency of their hunt for a sporting director to bring into the club.

 

Rangers are expected to wait until the end of the season to bring in a replacement for Clement on a permanent basis.

 

Competition Status at Clement exit
Scottish Premiership 2nd, 13 points behind Celtic.
Europa League Last 16 reached
Scottish Cup Eliminated by Queen’s Park in 5th round
Scottish League Cup Lost in final
Rangers’ record under Clement this season

 

 

The Scottish giants could feel there is a benefit to appointing a sporting director before taking the call over the next permanent manager.

 

Rangers legend Barry Ferguson has been tipped to become manager at Ibrox on an interim basis.

INSIDE FUTBOL SAYS:

Sacking Philippe Clement was a move that was overdue at Rangers – he should have gone months ago and not been given the winter transfer window.

Now a new manager has to go through the players Clement signed, many of who do not look up to the job, which means the job of sporting director is even more crucial.

Rangers must get a sporting director in quickly – it is more important than a new manager for now.