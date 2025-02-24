Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

The departure of Philippe Clement has now made Rangers’ search for a sporting director a more urgent affair for the club, according to the Rangers Review.

Rangers are in the market for a sporting director and they have not appointed a replacement for Ross Wilson since he left the club in April 2023, with Nils Koppen having taken on increased responsibilities.

Gers CEO Patrick Stewart previously stated that the Ibrox outfit do not want to be rushed into making an appointment when it comes to the sporting director.

Rangers are also in takeover talks with the 49ers group and they decided to take time in appointing the right person for the sporting director role.

On Sunday, Rangers sacked Clement after a disappointing domestic campaign so far, with defeat at home to St Mirren at the weekend making his position untenable in the eyes of many Gers supporters.

It is claimed that due to Clement being sacked, Rangers will now step up the urgency of their hunt for a sporting director to bring into the club.

Rangers are expected to wait until the end of the season to bring in a replacement for Clement on a permanent basis.

Competition Status at Clement exit Scottish Premiership 2nd, 13 points behind Celtic. Europa League Last 16 reached Scottish Cup Eliminated by Queen’s Park in 5th round Scottish League Cup Lost in final Rangers’ record under Clement this season

The Scottish giants could feel there is a benefit to appointing a sporting director before taking the call over the next permanent manager.

Rangers legend Barry Ferguson has been tipped to become manager at Ibrox on an interim basis.