Former Bristol City star Joe Burnell has insisted that West Ham United loan star George Earthy impacted the Robins’ game against Middlesbrough last week, aside from his goals.

Earthy came through the youth system of the Hammers and he joined West Ham’s academy when he was just six years old.

He is very highly rated at the London club and has made four senior appearances for the Irons, scoring one goal.

West Ham looked at Earthy and he was deemed not quite ready for the first team and at the beginning of the season, he was loaned out to Championship side Bristol City to gather senior minutes under his belt.

Earthy has been used mostly as an off-the-bench substitute by Liam Manning at Ashton Gate, but he scored a match-winning brace against Middlesbrough last Friday.

Burnell praised Earthy and his Bristol City team-mate Yu Hirakawa for the impact they had on the game after they were brought on by Manning.

The former Robins stars was clear about how much he was pleased by Earthy’s link-up play and his work rate.

“With Boro dropping, it was important that the players you brought on, Yu and Earthy, they got on the ball, because there was space for that to happen”, Burnell said on Robins TV (10:33) about Manning’s substitutions.

“They were dropping off and allowing us [to get on the ball]; so it was so important when he made those substitutions, we get the ball to Yu, which we did on the right-hand side, [had] so much success there.

“And Earthy for me, he was a big link from dropping off from the front, getting on the half turn, some nice intricate passing, showed good tempo.

“Few times when the ball went out, I was quite pleased with the fact that they raced back to get hold of the ball and get back in play again”, the former Robins man added.

The Irons loan star has started only five Championship games so far and accumulated just under 800 minutes of league football.

After his match-winning performance last week, Earthy will be looking to get into the starting line-up when Bristol City are next in action, away at Millwall in the Championship.