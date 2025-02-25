Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has admitted that attacker Dane Scarlett has a couple of difficult loan experiences, but pointed out that perseverance and continuing to work hard is part of the learning curve of loan spells.

The 20-year-old is a product of the Tottenham Hotspur academy and he has been sent out by the club on three loan spells, including last summer with Oxford United.

Scarlett struggled during his loan spells with Portsmouth, Ipswich Town and recently with Oxford United and in January, his loan spell with the U’s was cut short.

The young forward, however, has managed to register two assists and one goal since returning to Tottenham and Postecoglou stated that Scarlett is currently working on his physical condition, which was not in optimal shape when he returned.

The Tottenham boss also admitted that Scarlett had some difficult experiences during his loan spells but pointed out that showing perseverance and working hard during tough times are part of loan experiences.

When told about Scarlett having a difficult time during his loan spells, Postecoglu said at a press conference: “Look, he’s working hard, Dane, like you said, he’s had a couple of difficult loans and that’s part of the process as well for him.

“We were just talking about Djed [Spence], who had three difficult loans, so some of it is just perseverance and keep working hard and waiting for your opportunity.

Loan club Appearances Goals Portsmouth 40 6 Ipswich Town 12 0 Oxford United 22 4 Dane Scarlett’s loan spells

“He has done well for us.

“I said when he came back, he wasn’t in the greatest physical condition and he’s working hard on that and hopefully he gets more opportunities.”

Scarlett has yet to start a game for Spurs this season and it remains to be seen whether Postecoglou will give him a chance against Manchester City on Wednesday.

Postecoglou will then have a decision to make on the Spurs talent in the summer when thinking about whether to loan him out once again.