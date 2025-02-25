Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rangers interim manager Barry Ferguson believes that the trio of Neil McCann, Allan McGregor and Billy Dodds, who are on his backroom staff, are big characters and that is what is important given the need for players to feel comfortable around them.

Defeat at the weekend against St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership cost Philippe Clement his job and a host of the backroom team went with the Belgian.

Rangers have put club great Ferguson in charge on an interim basis until the end of the season and added former Gers Dodds, McGregor and McCann to his backroom staff.

While Ferguson prepares to take charge of his first game as manager against Kilmarnock on Wednesday, he has heaped praise on his coaching staff, insisting that they all are big characters and have the ability to make players feel comfortable around them.

“Both Neil and Billy have experience of being managers at a good level, alongside, Allan have played with the club and understand the expectations”, Ferguson said at a press conference.

“They are big characters and that is also important.

“It is important the players feel comfortable around them.”

Ferguson revealed he was unsure how long it would take to get the people he wanted on board on the backroom team, but he was able to pull it off in about 12 hours.

Rangers backroom staff Role Issame Charai Interim first team coach Billy Dodds Interim first team coach Neil McCann Interim first team coach Allan McGregor Interim goalkeeping coach Barry Ferguson’s coaching staff

“I got the call on Sunday, but it only took five minutes to agree to become the interim manager until the end of the season.

“Then it was a case of me trying to get my staff together, which thankfully took only ten or twelve hours because I was worried in case it would drag on a wee bit, but thankfully it wasn’t the case and I got the three guys I wanted to come in.”

Ferguson has been handed the job on an interim basis running until the summer, but the jury is out on whether Rangers might consider him for the job on a permanent basis if he shines in the coming months.

The task for the Rangers legend starts on Wednesday night when Kilmarnock are the opponents in the Scottish Premiership.,