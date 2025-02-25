James Fearn/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur out-on-loan star Jamie Donley has insisted that he is relishing the chance to face Birmingham City for Leyton Orient and stressed he likes to show his quality against the best teams.

Chris Davies’ Birmingham are the clear favourites to win the League One title and go back to the Championship after spending heavily in the summer transfer window.

They are currently sitting at the top of the League One table with 70 points and have also reached the final of the EFL Trophy beating League Two side Bradford City this month.

Now Blues are set to host in-from Leyton Orient at St Andrew’s tonight in what is another test of their automatic promotion credentials – and it will see them up against one of Spurs’ brightest young talents in the shape of Donley.

Donley, who has been in fine form in recent months, is aware of the support Birmingham will have at their home but he is also counting on the away support from the O’s fans.

He has scored some beautiful goals in this campaign already and stressed he likes to show his quality against the best teams in big games.

“It will be nice to see where we are at and obviously at the start of the season we gave them a good run and we probably should have got more out of that game”, Donley told his club’s media (4:01) about facing Blues tonight.

“I am looking forward to it and I like showing what I can do in the big games, in the big moments.

“Obviously they have got great support and I know we will have great support as well and hopefully we will give the fans what they want.”

Birmingham City and Leyton Orient met back in August in a League One game and Davies’ side got better of the O’s 2-1 that day.

Donley will look to make a telling difference against the dominant Blues tonight in Birmingham City’s backyard.