Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens has revealed that he has seen Birmingham City play balls a bit longer than usual in recent weeks, but he is clear that Blues are still the toughest test in League One.

Chris Davies’ side have regularly been hailed for their quality by opposing League One managers after they splashed a significant amount of cash in the summer transfer window.

The likes of Jay Stansfield, Tomoki Iwata and Christoph Klarer were brought in for big-money and they have been crucial to Blues’ success this term.

Leyton Orient, who sit in sixth place in League One, will travel to face Birmingham at St Andrew’s this evening.

Wellens recognises the quality Birmingham have and he believes Blues have players that can change the course of any game.

However, the O’s boss made an important observation as he claims that Birmingham have started to play more direct football in recent weeks.

Games Played Wins Draws Losses 15 12 3 0 Birmingham St Andrew’s Record League One 2024/25

Wellens, though, has no doubts that Birmingham are the toughest team to face in League One.

“Well in this league there is no tougher test [than Birmingham]”, Wellens told his club’s in-house media (0:11) about the League One leaders.

“[They have got] good players, [have] a big squad, good style of football, although they have gone a bit longer in recent weeks from what I have watched.

“But they have got players that can produce moments because they have got that experience, they have got that quality.

“A lot of them have played at a higher level, so, yes in terms of test it is probably the toughest test.”

The Birmingham boss is also not taking the Leyton Orient clash lightly as he believes Wellens’ men are one of the best teams in League One at this moment.

The O’s and Blues faced each other last time in late August in the league where Leyton Orient were beaten 2-1 at Brisbane Road.

Tonight Wellens will be looking to pose a tough challenge against the league leaders at St. Andrew’s and will look to do what no team in League One have yet done this season, beat Birmingham on home turf.