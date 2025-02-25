George Wood/Getty Images

Former Championship striker Cameron Jerome has insisted that Hull City had the best winter transfer window in the entire division and thinks they are now a ‘dangerous side’.

The Tigers are in a relegation battle in the Championship and to help see off the drop threat they brought in host players in the recently closed transfer window to strengthen their squad.

Hull have seen their recent form improve as they have managed to secure ten points from their last seven league games and have found themselves three points clear of the relegation zone.

Jerome thinks that no team in the league had a better winter transfer window than Hull and pointed out that players of the quality of Aston Villa loanee Louie Barry, Leeds United loanee Joe Gelhardt and Matt Crooks from Real Salt Lake have improved their quality.

The former striker is of the view that Hull are a ‘dangerous side’ to face now in the Championship and to prove that pointed to their win against Sheffield United towards the end of last month.

Hull City signing Signed from Eliot Matazao Monaco Nordin Amrabat AEK Athens John Egan Burnley Matt Crooks Salt Lake Kyle Joseph Blackpool Lincoln Fenerbahce Joe Gelhardt Leeds United Louie Barry Aston Villa Hull City winter transfer window signings

“I think they [Hull City] had a fantastic January; if anyone’s had a better January than Hull, I would like to know who it is”, Jerome said on EFL All Access.

“Bringing in the likes of Louie Barry, Joe Gelhardt, Kyle Joseph, and Matt Crooks, bringing him back from America, he is a great operator at this level.

“So they have got strength and depth and they have got really good quality in the team and they are a dangerous side.

“We saw that a couple of weeks ago when they went to Sheffield United and turned them over.”

Hull are now 20th in the league table with 33 points from 30 games and their next two games are against Cardiff City and Plymouth Argyle; both of them are relegation rivals.

The Tigers have the 14th best record in the Championship taken over the last six games, having collected seven points.