Blackpool boss Steve Bruce has hailed Stoke City loan star Niall Ennis for his goalscoring ability and insisted that the attacker could have had four to five goals against Crawley Town at the weekend.

The 25-year-old was once on the books of Premier League side Wolves and represented England at multiple youth levels as well.

Ennis went on to play for lower-league clubs before the Potters snapped him last year from Blackburn Rovers, but he struggled to make a big impact at the side, scoring just two goals in 26 outings.

His game time at the Potters was very limited in the first half of the campaign and last month the 25-year-old attacker was loaned out to League One side Blackpool for the rest of the season.

The Stoke City loanee is experiencing a fine start to life at the Seasiders as he has scored four times already in five games.

He scored a brace against Crawley Town last weekend in a 3-1 win for Bruce’s side and the Seasiders boss is delighted with the Potters loanee’s goalscoring ability in League One.

However, Burce stressed that with the work rate Ennis showed against Crawley Town, he could have scored four to five goals.

Blackpool Fixtures Result Shrewsbury (H) 1-1 Wycombe (A) 1-1 Huddersfield (H) 2-2 Exeter (A) 3-1 Lincoln (A) 2-0 Charlton (H) 2-2 Burton (A) 1-1 Rotherham (H) 0-0 Mansfield (H) 3-3 Crawley (H) 3-1 Blackpool under Bruce in 2025

“Yes, he led the line; kid scores goals at this level, doesn’t he? And how crucial it is”, Bruce told Tangerine TV (0:43) about the Stoke City loan star.

“I just thought his second one, it went straight in from from Albie [Morgan], then I saw the deft touch he produced and the diving header for the first one.

“To be fair, he could have scored four of five.

“When he bursts through with all his work rate and endeavour, I thought this usually ends up in the back of the net, unfortunately just one past the post.”

Ennis struggled massively for game time at Stoke but he has found his feet at the League One outfit instantly, establishing himself as an important part already.

His loan deal at Blackpool is due to run through until the summer and it remains to be seen what plans Stoke have for Ennis after his loan spell expires at the Seasiders.