George Wood/Getty Images

Former Leeds United striker Jermaine Beckford has insisted that he likes Joel Piroe as he has only one thought when he picks up the ball around the edge of the box, following the Peacocks’ 3-1 win over Sheffield United on Monday.

Daniel Farke’s team, who are top of the Championship table, managed an impressive late comeback to steal three points from second-placed Chris Wilder’s men at Bramall Lane.

An own goal from the visitors’ goalkeeper gave the home side an early advantage, however, an improved display in the second half earned the Peacocks the equaliser from a Junior Firpo header, followed by another headed goal by Ao Tanaka.

The game was put to bed with a 20-yard banger in the 90th minute from Dutch forward Piroe, who took his tally to 15 goals in the league this campaign.

Beckford remarked that he is pleased for Piroe, as he believes the forward, throughout the whole of the game, found it difficult to get involved in the game, mainly because of a lack of the ball at his feet.

He commented that he could notice the frustration in the player when his shots went wide of the goal and added that he admires Piroe as the player has only one thought in his mind – to go for goal whenever he picks up the ball at the edge of the box.

“I’m so happy for him on a personal level because throughout the whole of this game he’s found it quite difficult to get involved in the game”, Beckford said on LUTV (23:17).

Competition Appearances Goals Championship 34 15 FA Cup 1 0 EFL Cup 1 0 Joel Piroe record 2024/25

“He’s not really had a lot of the ball to feet or in behind or anything like that.

“But a few minutes beforehand maybe five or so minutes beforehand he picked the ball up and you can see the frustration in him.

“He just lashed at a shot, it went wide or the ‘keeper saved it.

“But you can see that anytime he picks the ball up around the edge of the 18 yard box he’s got one thought and that’s what I love about him as a forward player as a striker.

“Go for goal and he always does”, he added.

Despite winning at Bramall Lane, Leeds still have just the third best record on the road in the Championship behind Burnley and Sheffield United.

Farke’s side will welcome West Brom to Elland Road this coming weekend and the Baggies arrive having not won a single away game since November, something which will add to the sense Leeds are overwhelming favourites to claim another win.