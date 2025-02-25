Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Manchester United loanee Antony has stated his eagerness to play against Real Madrid on Saturday as Real Betis plan to appeal to get his red card ban lifted for the game.

Antony failed to impress Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim with his performances and was shifted to Real Betis on a season-long loan in the winter transfer window.

The Brazilian winger has been impressive for the La Liga side, scoring twice while assisting two goals in his four appearances for Manuel Pellegrini’s side so far.

Antony picked up a red card for a challenge on Juan Iglesias late in the game against Getafe at the weekend, which might result in him missing Betis’ important game against Real Madrid.

However, the Manchester United loanee believes that the red card decision is complicated and added that Real Betis will appeal to La Liga to overturn his ban.

Games played by Antony Goals Assists vs Athletic Bilbao 0 0 vs Celta Vigo 1 0 vs Real Sociedad 1 1 vs Getafe 0 1 Antony Betis La Liga appearances so far

The Red Devils star stressed that he feels ready to take on the Spanish giants on Saturday and added that he is eager to play against Real Madrid.

“The move was complicated. It will be appealed”, Antony told Spanish broadcaster El Chiringuito TV.

“I am eager and ready to play against Real Madrid.”

Antony has started all six all competition games for Pellegrini’s side so far and has managed to establish himself as a key player for Real Betis.

Manchester United are keen for the winger to shine during his loan spell as they look for him to rebuild his value, which took a knock at Old Trafford.