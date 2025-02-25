Michael Regan/Getty Images

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro ‘could become a big problem’ for the Red Devils this summer as it is suggested the club will struggle to find a buyer for him.

The Red Devils want to back boss Ruben Amorim in the approaching summer transfer window, however they also need to balance the books given the club’s financial situation.

Marcus Rashford and Antony both departed on temporary deals in the winter window, while Patrick Dorgu arrived from Italian side Lecce.

Offloading players in the summer is expected to be needed in order to support Amorim with further signings and a number of names are on the chopping block.

‘Big Problem’ Casemiro

Letting Casemiro go is something Manchester United are keen to do, but according to Brazilian journalist Valentin Forlan, the midfielder ‘could become a big problem’.

He earns £350,000 per week at Old Trafford and it is suggested that getting a club to shoulder those wages and meet his £30m asking price is likely to be very difficult.

Keeping Casemiro on the books could prove to be a hinderance when it comes to Manchester United making sure they can both strengthen and stay on the right side of PSR rules.

A busy summer has been expected at Manchester United, with the club having appointed Christopher Vivell as director of recruitment on a full-time basis following an interim spell.