Aberdeen legend Willie Miller insists he was surprised that Ante Palaversa did not play any part in the Dons’ 5-1 defeat at Celtic in the Scottish Premiership on Tuesday night.

Jimmy Thelin’s team, who are placed third in the Scottish Premiership table, were handed a tough thrashing by Brendan Rodgers’ men at Celtic Park, as the hosts improved their lead at the top of the league to 16 points.

The Dons’ only goal came from Shayden Morris in the 90th minute of the game, which was nothing more than consolation as the Bhoys had already a four-goal lead by then.

Thelin’s side opted to play without defensive midfielder Palaversa and were exposed in the centre of the park as they were constantly put under pressure by the Celtic attack.

Miller observed that Aberdeen lacked fresh legs in the middle of the park, as he feels the midfield duo of Sivert Heltne Nilsen and Graeme Shinnie did not work out well for his former side.

He asserted his surprise at Palaversa not playing in the match or even being brought on off the bench and added that the Dons have to pay more attention to defending as well as going forward.

“I don’t think the two experienced holding midfielders worked for Aberdeen, you need fresher legs to get about the park”, he told BBC Sportsound.

Club Seasons Hajduk Split 2017-2019 Manchester City 2019-2022 Hajduk Split (loan) 2019 Oostende (loan) 2019-2020 Getafe (loan) 2020-2021 Kortrijk (loan) 2021-2022 Troyes 2022-2024 Aberdeen 2024- Ante Palaversa’s career history

“I was really surprised Palaversa didn’t play and never even came off the bench.

“Although the intent was there, and it was refreshing, you have to defend as well.

“You can’t just go forward”, he added.

Palaversa signed for the Dons in August from French side Troyes and has featured 25 times in all competitions this season.

Last night’s defeat was Aberdeen’s third in their last five games in the league, and with the third-best home record in the league, they will be hoping to turn things around as they host fourth-placed Dundee United on Sunday.

The Terrors came out on top with a 1-0 win the last time both teams faced each other in the league in December.