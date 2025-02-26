Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Birmingham City boss Chris Davies believes that Bristol City loanee Taylor Gardner-Hickman can play in any position and pointed out that the player has a great attitude too.

Bristol City sanctioned a loan deal for the 23-year-old central midfielder to Birmingham last summer, with Blues having an option to make the move permanent in the summer, which they have already triggered.

Gardner-Hickman has been a mainstay in Davies’ starting line-up in League One this season and, on Tuesday, scored his first goal in Birmingham colours against Leyton Orient.

Davies, impressed by Gardner-Hickman’s performance, pointed out the Bristol City loanee can play in any area of the pitch and added that he is highly regarded by Blues and the fanbase for what he has done so far for the club.

The Blues boss also stressed that Gardner-Hickman, who came through the youth set-up at West Brom, is a physically strong player with work ethic and a fantastic attitude.

“He can play absolutely everywhere”, Davies told Blues TV (3:10).

“[He is] well balanced, works hard, physically strong and [has a] great attitude.

Team Season West Bromwich Albion 2021-2024 Bristol City [on loan] 2023-2024 Bristol City 2024- Birmingham City [on loan] 2024-2025 Gardner-Hickman’s career history

“You can see the fans and everybody what we think of him here because of what he has given the team this season.

“He was off the left wing today and did it well.”

Gardner-Hickman dropped into League One for the first time as a player when agreeing to switch to St Andrew’s, but his time in the third tier looks set to be limited given Birmingham’s commanding position at the top of the table.

The 23-year-old has featured 23 times for the Blues this season with one goal and one assist under his belt, figures he will be looking to make sure he adds to as the side approach the business end of the campaign.