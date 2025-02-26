Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Former Premier League striker Clinton Morrison insists even the best players suffer tough situations, amid Chelsea star Cole Palmer failing to score or register an assist in his six Premier League matches.

The attacking midfielder joined Chelsea in 2023 from Manchester City during the summer transfer window and performed exceptionally, winning the PFA Young Player of the Year award after registering 33 goal contributions in 34 Premier League matches.

Palmer continued his fine form for the Blues at the start of this season, scoring 14 goals and setting up six more for his team-mates so far in the Premier League this season.

The 22-year old however, has failed to find the back of the net or get an assist in the Premier League since mid-January.

Looking at his barren run, Morrison thinks the England international is just in the middle of a tough situation and believes one goal would be enough to help Palmer regain his goalscoring touch.

The 22-year old’s desire to still get on the ball and create chances has impressed the former top-flight striker, as he praised Palmer for his continuous efforts to contribute something to the team.

Season Appearances (all comps) Goals Assists 2023-24 45 27 15 2024-25 30 14 6 Cole Palmer at Chelsea

Morrison said on BBC Radio 5 live (14:09): “All Cole Palmer needs is one goal. Once he gets one goal, he will be back on it again.

“Even the best players – and he is one of the best players there is in the Premier League – can suffer what he is going through at the moment.

“But do you know what I like about him? He still gets in there. It’s when you start hiding and not getting in there.

“He still gets in there and wants to get in there and create chances.

“He still says ‘give me the ball’ and once he gets one, he’ll go on a good run again”.

Chelsea will hope Palmer, who has been their talisman, will able to regain his best form, as the Blues aim to qualify for the Champions League in the upcoming season.

Enzo Maresca’s men picked up secured their first win in their last three matches on Tuesday as they defeated bottom side Southampton 4-0 and are now set to travel to Denmark to face FC Copenhagen for the first leg of the Conference League Round of 16 tie next week.