Former Pafos boss Stephen Constantine has saluted the Cypriot side for their progress in the Conference League and sees a real opportunity for them to progress further in the competition.

Pafos booked themselves a spot in the last 16 of the Conference League after edging out fellow Cypriot side Omonia Nicosia over two legs.

They will now face Swedish outfit Djurgardens over two legs for the right to play in the quarter-finals of the European competition.

Constantine, a former Pafos boss, believes that the club have done superbly so far and noted just how well they have managed to keep the ball in games.

He told Inside Futbol: “I think Pafos have done brilliant and they have a real opportunity to get to the last eight.

“They are very good, especially in possession.”

Pafos Conference League games Result Petroclub vs Pafos 1-4 Pafos vs Heidenheim 0-1 Pafos vs Astana 1-0 Fiorentina vs Pafos 3-2 Pafos vs Celje 2-0 Lugano vs Pafos 2-2 Omonia Nicosia vs Pafos 1-1 Pafos vs Omonia Nicosia 2-1 Pafos’ Conference League Results

Pafos were one of three Cypriot teams playing in the knockout playoff round of the Conference League, pointing towards the league’s strength, while stars such as Connor Goldson headed to Cyprus last summer in a sign of its pulling power.

Constantine is clear that the league has grown and improved, but expressed his concern about the influx of foreign players meaning less chances for Cypriot players.

“Well, for sure having three teams in the Europa Conference League group stages should be an indication that over the last few years the league has grown”, he said.

“My only concern is not enough Cypriot players are actually playing.

“But I guess that it is sometimes the price all of the other countries face.”

Pafos finished a lofty 12th in the Conference League league phase, above the likes of Real Betis, Panathinaikos, Hearts and FC Copenhagen.