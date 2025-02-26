Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Former Premier League star Frank Leboeuf thinks that Aston Villa lacked spirit and stamina at Crystal Palace, while Emiliano Martinez’s substitution hurt them.

Unai Emery’s side are in the race to secure a place in the Champions League, but they suffered a setback in their quest as they suffered a 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Crystal Palace on Tuesday night.

Morgan Rogers was the sole goalscorer for Aston Villa during the game and they saw goalkeeper Martinez leave the field at half-time with an injury.

Leboeuf is of the opinion that Martinez’s substitution at half-time played a decisive role in the Lions’ defeat as Aston Villa conceded three goals in the second half.

But he is also of the view that Aston Villa lacked spirit and stamina during the game and insisted that they offered nothing except during the early exchanges at Selhurst Park.

“It is unbelievable the lack of spirit, the lack of stamina; there was nothing except the first 20 minutes or 29 minutes before Sarr’s goal and after we only saw Crystal Palace”, Leboeuf said on ESPN FC (3:38).

Match Result Crystal Palace vs Aston Vila 4-1 Aston Villa vs Chelsea 2-1 Aston Villa vs Liverpool 2-2 Aston Villa vs Ipswich Town 1-1 Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Villa’s last five Premier League fixtures

“Yes, there were some reactions; they scored a goal that was disallowed just before half-time.

“I never felt that team being able to react in the second half.

“Maybe the fact that Martinez went out was maybe the X factor, I would say.”

Emery’s side are hoping to once again have Champions League football on the agenda next season, but there is serious work to do to achieve that goal.

Villa do not play another Premier League game until 8th March, when they head to take on Brentford.

They also have the distraction of the Champions League, where Club Brugge are their last 16 opponents, and Emery must balance the demands for a good run of form in the Premier League with making an impact in Europe.