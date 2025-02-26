Christof Koepsel/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur loan star Jamie Donley, who is at Leyton Orient, feels that people know his quality and he is hoping he has been able to show what he is capable of while with the O’s.

Donley is seen as a big player for the future at the north London club and he also has made four senior appearances for Spurs.

However, he was deemed not ready for Ange Postecoglou’s first team group and he was loaned out for the first time away from Spurs to League One outfit Leyton Orient.

Donley made a slow start to his life at the O’s as he failed to register any goal contributions in his first 12 matches in Richie Wellens’ side.

Wellens however, kept his trust in Donley and now, after 25 league games, he has eleven goal contributions in League One.

Donley believes there was never any doubt about his skillset and stressed that he is hoping he is showing what he can do with his displays in recent months.

“Probably stats-wise it looks like that I have been a different player”, Donley told Leyton Orient’s official channel (1:33).

Jamie Donley’s L1 Goals Date vs Barnsley 21/12 vs Cambridge United 29/12 vs Bristol Rovers 01/01 vs Shrewsbury Town 04/01 vs Exeter City 28/01 vs Wrexham 18/02 Jamie Donley’s League One goals

“Obviously, I have had a lot more goals and assists and that is what I mainly aim to do in the team.

“It was obviously a difficult start for me but I think everyone knew the quality I had and I just had to show them and I think everyone is seeing that now.”

Donley has turned the tables of his loan spell at the O’s with his performances since December and he will be looking to make a telling contribution at Leyton Orient as they are pushing for a top-six finish in League One.

And it remains to be seen if Spurs will loan him out to a club in a higher division next year after his bright displays in League One this term.