Carl Recine/Getty Images

Liverpool did not sign Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili in the summer and then loan him back to the Spanish giants, with the agreement simply one to sign him this coming summer.

In Arne Slot’s first transfer window as the Liverpool manager, the Reds’ only did limited business, with winger Federico Chiesa arriving from Juventus, while Mamardashvili was signed from Valencia.

It was widely suggested that the goalkeeper was heading back to Valencia on loan for the season before then completing the switch to Anfield in the approaching summer window.

However, no clarity was given on whether a loan move had been agreed between the two clubs to keep Mamardashvili at Valencia until the end of the season.

And, according to Spanish outlet Relevo, Liverpool did not sign Marmardashvili last summer and then loan him back to Valencia.

What Liverpool did was to agree to sign him next summer for a set sum and then pay a chunk of that cash to Valencia ahead of time.

Liverpool are obligated to complete the signing of Mamardashvili next summer, but for now the goalkeeper remains focused on Valencia.

Valencia are locked in a relegation battle in La Liga as they sit third from bottom in the table and have won just five games in the league all season.

Mamardashvili’s performances have been under the microscope as he has kept just five clean sheets in 21 outings in La Liga for Valencia.