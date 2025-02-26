Carl Recine/Getty Images

Former Premier League defender Frank LeBoeuf believes that Liverpool will seal the title if they defeat Newcastle United at Anfield this evening, but warned the Reds about the unpredictable nature of the Magpies.

Liverpool have an eleven-point gap between themselves and second placed Arsenal, ahead of the game with Newcastle tonight, though the Gunners do boast a game in hand.

Eddie Howe’s side have been inconsistent this season, but they are in the race to land a spot in the Champions League next season and will be keen on defeating Liverpool to steal three points.

Leboeuf expects an open game when both sides meet tonight due to Liverpool and Newcastle having good forward departments.

Given the situation in the table, Leboeuf believes that if Liverpool win, it will virtually wrap up the Premier League title.

However, he is unwilling to write off Newcastle’s chances of causing a shock due to their unpredictable nature.

“I am definitely going to watch Liverpool against Newcastle because I think it is going to be overwhelming; everybody’s going to try to attack”, Leboeuf said on ESPN FC (10:25).

“I like the two forward lines.

“So yes, it is going to be open and interesting and if Liverpool wins, I think we can say it is over, but you never know with the Geordies. It’s going to be interesting.”

Newcastle at Anfield Date Liverpool 4-2 Newcastle 01/24 Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle 08/22 Liverpool 3-1 Newcastle 12/21 Liverpool 1-1 Newcastle 04/21 Liverpool 3-1 Newcastle 09/19 Newcastle United at Anfield last five

Newcastle United have not beaten Liverpool in their last 16 encounters, the last time coming in 2015, and the Reds will be hoping to extend that record further tonight.

The earlier clash between the two teams this season was a thriller, which finished in a 3-3 draw at St James’ Park.