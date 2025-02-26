Rangers legend Craig Moore is confident that newly appointed Gers interim manager Barry Ferguson will not crumble under the pressure at Ibrox despite the job being a huge step up for him.

Philippe Clement was sacked after the Gers suffered a 2-0 loss against St Mirren last weekend.

Clement’s role was under constant threat after he made a poor start to the campaign but defeats against Queen’s Park and St Mirren ended his spell at the Glasgow giants.

Now the Gers board have appointed legendary former Rangers midfielder Ferguson as the manager for the rest of the season.

Ferguson’s appointment has come as a big surprise for many as he has only had permanent managerial roles at lower league sides Clyde, Kelty Hearts and Alloa Athletic as manager and Moore is aware of that.

However, the Rangers legend has complete trust in Ferguson’s mentality to stay unfazed and he believes that the new boss will know how to develop promising young players at the club as well.

“To a lot of people it will look like a huge step to what he has done management-wise”, the Gers legend said on The Go Radio Football Show (4:05) about about Ferguson.

Club managed Year Blackpool (caretaker) 2014 Clyde 2014-2017 Kelty Hearts 2018-2021 Alloa Athletic 2021-2022 Rangers (interim) 2025- Barry Ferguson’s managerial career

“But, trust me when I say this, Barry Ferguson will not be fazed, he is a strong, strong character.

“He is demanding as a friend, let alone as a manager and as a coach.

“He will drive standards.

“But he will also know when to put his arm around some young players that have a bright future ahead and I think that is important in terms of developing these players.”

Ferguson has gathered former Rangers players around him on his backroom team, with Neil McCann, Allan McGregor and Billy Dodds all taking coaching roles.

He will look to give the Rangers fans a win in his first game in charge when he visits Rugby Park to face Kilmarnock this evening.