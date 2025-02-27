Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Spanish journalist Manu Carreno has insisted that La Liga giants Real Madrid are not happy after Real Betis winger Antony, who is on loan from Manchester United, had his red card reduced to a yellow on appeal.

Manchester United paid a mammoth £82m to Ajax back in 2022 to acquire Antony’s services, with the winger locked down on a long term contract.

His time at Old Trafford, though, has not gone according to plan as he majorly underperformed, scoring only five times in 62 Premier League outings.

In the latest transfer window, the Red Devils loaned him out to Spanish side Real Betis, for the rest of the season, where he has made an electric start with three goals in six games.

Last weekend though, Antony was sent off after he made a late challenge on a Getafe player in injury time of the match and the upcoming clash against Real Madrid was a match which he was set to miss.

However, Real Betis made an appeal against Antony’s red card which has worked in their favour as Antony’s ban has been lifted and journalist Carreno stressed that the La Liga giants are not happy with the disciplinary committee’s decision to overturn the ban.

Club Matches and stats this season Manchester United 0 goals and assists in 14 matches Real Betis 3 goals and 2 assists in 6 matches Antony’s season so far at Manchester United and Real Betis

“At Los Blancos, the decision of the Committee, which is historic, has not been received too well”, the journalist was quoted as saying by Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo.

“Because it is not only that the VAR whistles for the person on the field, which we are seeing many times, but it seems that the person on the field loses authority because the person on the VAR is the one who ends up deciding.”

Antony has found his feet in Spain in no time and he will be looking to have a telling impact against Los Blancos this weekend to boost his confidence further.