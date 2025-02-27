Julian Finney/Getty Images

Former MLS star Alejandro Moreno thinks Arsenal will be disappointed that Liverpool, under a new manager in Arne Slot, are leading the Premier League table in a season where Manchester City are struggling.

Arsenal finished runners-up behind Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in the last two seasons, coming close to winning it last season, finishing only two points off from the Sky Blues.

This season Manchester City have not been at their best, but Arsenal so far have failed to utilise the opportunity as they are trailing Liverpool, managed by Slot, who is experiencing his first season in the Premier League.

Moreno thinks that Arsenal believed that Manchester City were the ones keeping them away from winning a league title, but pointed out that the fact that Slot came in during the summer and took no time to settle in, and taking Liverpool to a strong position to win the league title will be disappointing for Mikel Arteta’s side.

He added that Arsenal failing to utilise Manchester City’s ongoing poor campaign is proof that they have failed to improve this season.

“The disappointing part is that, well beyond the fact that you are not winning the title, Manchester City drops off in the manner in which they did, right, and they were supposed to be the ones that were holding you back”, Moreno said on ESPN FC (2:01).

Season League Position 2023-2024 Runners Up 2022-2023 Runners Up 2021-2022 5th 2020-2021 8th 2019-2020 8th Arsenal’s last five seasons

“They are now out of the picture and instead of you being the next one up, Liverpool have jumped you and jumped you with a new manager in place that is supposed to take some time to get used to the league, the players, so on and so forth.

“They jumped you and you are still in a position in which you have not actually improved who you are in this league.”

Liverpool now have a huge 13 point lead at the top of the Premier League table and though they have played a game more than Arsenal, it is hard to see Arteta’s men being able to close that gap down.

The Gunners though could still have an historic season as they remain alive in the Champions League, which they have never won, and will face PSV Eindhoven in their last 16 tie.

They may reach the point where they decide to focus on Europe over the Premier League this season.