Stu Forster/Getty Images

Celtic legend Peter Grant has hailed Bhoys star Arne Engels as a ‘Rolls Royce’ and insisted that his traits make him a complete midfielder.

The Bhoys are flying in the Scottish Premiership this campaign and they also showed their steel in Europe as they pushed Bayern Munich to their limit in the knockout playoff round of the new-look Champions League.

The Glasgow giants made some investments in the summer to back Brendan Rodgers and Belgium international Engels was a significant one, arriving to replace Matt O’Riley, who was sold to Premier League outfit Brighton.

After pocketing a club record fee for O’Riley, the Bhoys splashed a significant £11m to Bundesliga club Augsburg for the highly-rated Engels.

Engels has been very impressive in his spell at Celtic Park so far as he scored nine times and made 12 assists in 40 all-competition appearances.

Grant is making no secret of just how highly he thinks of Engels, as he stated that Engels’ performance against Aberdeen made him look like a Rolls Royce of a player.

Competition Goals contribution Scottish Premiership 8 goals and 5 assists Champions League 1 goal and 3 assists Scottish League Cup 4 assists Arne Engels’ goal contributions this season so far

The Bhoys legend also stressed that the Belgian’s passing ability and skill on the ball alongside his other qualities, make him a complete midfielder.

“I thought Engels was class from start to finish, I really do”, Grant said on the Go Radio Football Show (2:55) about the Bhoys midfielder.

“He looks like a Rolls Royce to me, he was making simple passes extremely well.

“He was seeing the pitch, the way you see it from the side of the pitch.

“You sometimes look above the pitch and say he is a great player because you can see the passes and he was actually producing them.

“His movement, his running skills, all the things together; he is a complete midfield player.”

Engels was a very effective presence in Bhoys’ midfield against the Dons as he assisted two times in Celtic’s 5-1 victory on the night which pushed them closer to the league title.

The Belgium midfielder signed a long-term contract with the Glasgow club and they will look to keep him at Celtic Park for as long as possible as he is only 21.

Given Celtic’s policy of buying talents, developing them and then selling them for a hefty profit, Engels looks to fit the bill perfectly and the Bhoys faithful will want to see him help keep the side dominant in Scottish football over the coming years.