Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl has pointed out that Owls new boy Ryo Hatsuse is a brave player and added that he is learning skills that are important for the team.

The Owls signed 27-year-old left-back Hatsuse on a free transfer from Vissel Kobe in the winter transfer window to strengthen Sheffield Wednesday’s left side of the pitch.

Hatsuse made his debut for Rohl’s side against Burnley at the weekend, coming off the bench in the 68th minute in their 4-0 defeat at Turf Moor.

Rohl pointed out that Hatsuse is a player who shows calmness when he is on the ball and added that the Japanese left-back wants to work hard.

The Sheffield Wednesday boss also revealed that Hatsuse is working hard on improving his game going forward and running back to help the team defend, which he believes are skills that suit their style of football.

“I think he [Hatsuse] is calm on the ball”, Rohl said at a press conference (9:45).

Team seasons Gamba Osaka 2016-2018 Vissel Kobe 2019-2025 Avispa Fukuoka [on Loan] 2019 Sheffield Wednesday 2025- Ryo Hatsuse’s career so far

“He likes to work hard and what I like is he is brave; also, in front-foot defending, he is trying to attack forward instead of [running] backwards [to defend].

“Those are good skills in our football, but we know Championship football is a tough one, but let’s see tomorrow who starts or not.”

Hatsuse featured 195 times for Vissel Kobe before leaving them on a free transfer and he will be keen to establish himself in Rohl’s starting line-up.

The Owls move is the 27-year-old’s first foray outside of Japanese football.

Sheffield Wednesday will be up against Sunderland on Friday night and all eyes will be on Rohl to see whether he will hand Hatsuse his first start in the Owls colour in front of the home crowd in that game.