Sunderland out-on-loan star Pierre Ekwah, who is at Saint-Etienne, has insisted that he wants to score goals for the Ligue 1 team and feels that he scored more at the Black Cats as he played a bit higher up the pitch for them.

The French midfielder was in the youth set-ups of Chelsea and West Ham before the Black Cats snapped him up back in 2023 on a four-and-half year deal.

He has 61 appearances under his belt for the Championship side, but in the summer Ligue 1 side Saint-Etienne loaned him for a season and they have an option to buy him for €7m.

Ekwah has been an important player for the French side as he has started 19 Ligue 1 games so far in the current campaign, with Saint-Etienne sitting 16th.

The 23-year-old has insisted that he wants to play even better and reach a higher level personally, which includes scoring goals as well.

The Black Cats loan star admitted that he thinks he was more clinical at Sunderland because he played a more attacking role at the Championship outfit.

Matches Goals and assists 61 for Sunderland 5 goals and 2 assists 20 for Saint Etienne 1 goal Pierre Ekwah’s goal contributions in his senior career

“The goal for the end of the season is above all to keep the club going, to get out of this complicated situation”, Ekwah told Allez Les Lions in an interview (5:54).

“Personally, I want to raise my level of play, be better and do my team-mates and myself a favour and go get what I haven’t done or shown yet today.

“At Sunderland, I scored a few goals, I was more decisive but I had a different role, I played a little higher, and I had other requests from the coach.”

Ekwah scored his first goal at the Geoffroy-Guichard last weekend in a frantic 3-3 draw against Angers in a Ligue 1 clash.

Saint-Etienne are currently battling relegation and it remains to be seen what decision he makes at the end of the season regarding his future destination.