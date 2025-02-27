Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur star Pedro Porro has admitted he has been looking closely at his numbers at Spurs and realised something when comparing them to his statistics at Sporting Lisbon.

Porro spent three seasons in Portugal with Sporting Lisbon, two of which were on loan from Manchester City, before he completed a permanent move to the club.

His performances earned him a big money move to Tottenham in the summer of 2023 and he has largely nailed down the right-back slot under Ange Postecoglou.

During his stay at Sporting Lisbon, the 25-year-old managed to score 12 goals while dashing out from the back and also registered 20 assists.

Porro has been looking closely at his statistics at Spurs and comparing them to his time at Sporting Lisbon – and he has had a revelation.

“I’ve been analysing recently and I’ve realised that I’m just four goals away from equalling the number I achieved at Sporting”, Porro was quoted as saying by Portuguese outlet SAPO.

“I’m only missing four goals. In terms of assists, I’ve already equalled what I did there.”

Pedro Porro’s assists Date vs Ipswich Town 10/11/24 vs Chelsea 08/12/24 vs Wolves 29/12/24 vs Newcastle United 04/01/25 vs Leicester City 26/01/25 Pedro Porro’s assists in the Premier League 2024/25

Amid a season where Spurs have suffered majorly with injury problems, Postecoglou has at least been able to count on Porro, with the defender clocking 27 appearances in the Premier League and six in the Europa League.

His assists in the league this season have come against Ipswich Town, Chelsea, Wolves, Newcastle United and Leicester City.

However, those assists were mostly in vain as Spurs lost five of those matches and drew the other one.

Porro has chipped in with assists in Europe too, against Galatasaray and Hoffenheim, while Postecoglou will want him at his best for Spurs’ forthcoming last 16 tie against Dutch side AZ Alkmaar.

The Eredivisie outfit put Galatasaray out in the knockout playoff round, a side that beat Spurs in the league phase, and something which stands as a warning to the stiff challenge they will pose to Postecoglou’s men.