Stu Forster/Getty Images

Daniel Farke has admitted that Leeds United star Max Wober is having a tough season, but is confident about the cover that the Whites have at centre-back.

The 27-year-old centre-back, who can also operate as a left-back when needed, underwent knee surgery in the early part of the summer window and missed a big part of the season before returning to action in November.

Wober is once again out of action, but he is expected to return in time to contribute towards Leeds’ run-in in the Championship.

Farke is hoping the Austria international will be back after the international break in March to aid Leeds in their goal to achieve promotion, which they are currently looking well placed to achieve.

The Whites boss admitted that Wober is going through a hard time due to his injury, but he is sure that there are enough options at centre-back, even with Ethan Ampadu also out injured.

“It is unlucky that Max Wober in this position is out and he has also had a tough season”, Farke said at a press conference (6:00).

Club Years Rapid Vienna 2015-2017 Ajax 2017-2019 Sevilla 2019 Red Bull Salzburg 2019-2023 Leeds United 2023- Borussia Monchengladbach (loan) 2023-2024 Max Wober’s career history

“Also in the centre-back position we have a few options who can play there and also in the holding midfielder position.”

Wober has featured only seven times for Leeds this season, clocking a total of 370 minutes for the club.

The Austria international has two more years left on his contract and it remains to be seen whether he will be able to return after his knee surgery and impress Farke with his performances to get in his plan for next season.

Wober has not been essential to Leeds’ success this season and with cover at centre-back and Junior Firpo at left-back, the Whites will be confident of managing without him for now.