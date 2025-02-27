Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Former Premier League midfielder Jody Morris is impressed by how Liverpool star Mohamed Salah’s passing has improved in the latter stages of his career, after he watched the Egyptian’s display against Newcastle United on Wednesday evening.

The 32-year-old is in his final six months of his contract with Liverpool, with no agreement on an extension having yet been reached, and he is in tremendous form this season.

Salah has netted 25 goals so far this season in the league, laying on 17 assists and his 52 goal contributions so far in all competitions this season have been his career best for Liverpool so far.

On Wednesday night, against Newcastle United, the Egyptian set up Liverpool’s second goal in the 63rd minute of the game with his quick footwork and accurate passing.

Former Premier League midfielder Morris was left impressed by Salah’s passing in the game against the Magpies and pointed out the Liverpool winger’s improvement in his passing ability during the latter stages of his career is commendable.

“The way Mo Salah’s passing ability has improved is quite something at this later stage of his career”, Morris wrote on X.

Club Years Al-Mokawloon 2010-2012 FC Basel 2012-2014 Chelsea 2014-2016 Fiorentina (loan) 2015 Roma (loan) 2015-2016 Roma 2016-2017 Liverpool 2017- Mohamed Salah’s career history

Salah has been one of the key architects behind Liverpool’s excellent season so far and they will be hoping that he stays fit and in form until the end of the campaign.

The question of his contractual situation continues to loom though and Liverpool face the very real prospect they could lose a player who many believe is one of the best to ever pull on a red shirt.

If Salah did go then the jury is out on just how Liverpool could replace not just his goals, but now, increasingly, his assists too.

Salah will be 33 years old before the start of next term and Liverpool have to weigh up the length of any new deal, especially given it will be a costly one in terms of wages.