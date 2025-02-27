Stu Forster/Getty Images

Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali has admitted that he has thought of returning to AC Milan one day, but insisted that an immediate return is not in his thoughts.

The Magpies paid a hefty fee to AC Milan to sign Tonali, who is a boyhood Rossoneri fan, in the summer of 2023, but he missed a large part of last season due to sanctions regarding gambling rule breaches.

Tonali this season returned to action after serving his ban and has established himself as a regular in Eddie Howe’s starting line-up, featuring 32 times in all competitions.

The Newcastle midfielder admits that though he is a boyhood AC Milan fan, he has no regret about making the decision to leave the Italian giants to join the Magpies.

Tonali admits that he has thought about returning to AC Milan at a certain point in his career but stressed that the idea of returning to his boyhood club is not something that comes first thing in the morning to him.

When asked about whether he has any regrets about leaving AC Milan, Tonali told Italian magazine U (via Calciomercato.com): “I have no regrets.

Team Season Games Brescia 2017-2021 89 AC Milan 2020-2023 130 Newcastle United 2023- 44 Sandro Tonali’s career history

“The idea of returning to AC Milan one day is there, but it is not the thought when I wake up in the morning.”

In 2020, Tonali rejected a move to Inter Milan to join AC Milan initially on loan then made the move permanent in the following year.

He featured 130 times for them, winning a Serie A title in the 2021/22 season.

Tonali is now on the verge of winning a trophy with Newcastle as he looks to help the club end their 69-year-old domestic trophy drought when they face Liverpool in the EFL Cup final on 16th March.

If the Italian does play a role in helping Newcastle to beat an impressive Liverpool side, then he would surely write his name into Tyneside folk law in the process.