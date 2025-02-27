Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Ex-Championship star Sam Parkin is of the view that Sunderland will be relaxed going into the game against Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night and favours the Black Cats to secure a win.

Sunderland’s hopes of automatic promotion took a massive blow after their back-to-back defeat at the hands of Leeds United and Hull City last week.

Now the Black Cats are set to take on Danny Rohl’s Sheffield Wednesday on Friday, away from home at Hillsborough.

Parkin pointed out that Sheffield Wednesday are boasting one of the poorest home records this season with only five wins from their 17 home games and believes Sunderland will get the better of the Owls with a 1-0 win.

He also thinks that after their recent defeat against Hull City, which has left them eight points off second place, it might have ended their hopes of earning automatic promotion and added that they will approach the Sheffield Wednesday game with a relaxed mindset.

“I think not necessarily pressure off, but maybe Sunderland can just relax having had that defeat against Hull; maybe their hunt down of the automatic positions may be gone”, Parkin said on the Championship Predictions Show (2:29).

Result Date Sunderland 4-0 Sheff Wed 18/08/24 Sunderland 0-2 Sheff Wed 04/05/24 Sheff Wed 0-3 Sunderland 29/09/23 Sheff Wed 2-0 Sunderland 10/08/22 Sheff Wed 1-1 Sunderland 09/05/22 Sunderland vs Sheff Wed last five results

“Sheffield Wednesday definitely are a better away team at the moment than at Hillsborough, maybe throughout the season as well.

“I am going to go for a 0-1 here; Sunderland to nick this.”

Regis Le Bris’s side defeated Sheffield Wednesday 4-0 at the Stadium of Light in the early part of the season, but it remains to be seen whether the Black Cats will be able to bounce back to winning ways on Friday.

Sheffield Wednesday have the fourth worst home record in the entire Championship this season, with fans seeing just five of 17 home league matches result in an Owls win.

With Sunderland boasting the fourth best away record in the league, Le Bris is likely to head to Yorkshire confident of victory.