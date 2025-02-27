Which way, Rangers?

Fred Lee/Getty Images

Rangers have been inconsistent this season and their domestic performances have been a major issue. All too often they have failed to capitalise on any Celtic slip-ups and not doing so again by losing 2-0 at St Mirren spelled the end for Philippe Clement. The defeat against Stephen Robinson’s side was the last nail in the coffin for the Belgian, and Rangers hierarchy decided to part ways with him.

Barry Ferguson has been handed the role on an interim basis, supported by former Rangers stars Billy Dodds, Allan McGregor and Neil McCann. Rangers are also facing turmoil off the pitch as the club are in a tight financial situation and are in talks with the 49ers group, who are the owners of Leeds United, regarding a possible takeover.

Now the question lies amid all this turmoil: who will be the right fit to succeed Clement at Rangers on a permanent basis and help the club rebuild and make them competitive to challenge city rivals Celtic in the coming years?

We look at six possible routes the Gers could go down.

1) Steven Gerrard

The 44-year-old Liverpool legend helped Rangers win their first league title in ten years when they managed to clinch it in the 2020/21 season. Eventually, he left Rangers for the lure of Aston Villa and recently he was coaching Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Ettifaq. Gerrard is currently out of work as he left the Saudi outfit in January. Rangers could look to tempt Gerrard back to Ibrox and if they did it is unlikely too many fans would object.

Pros: Knows what it is like to beat Celtic in a title race and is already familiar with the club and expectations. Could be the kind of big name the 49ers are drawn to.

Cons: Struggled at Aston Villa and left Al-Ettifaq without having pulled up any trees, two things which mean the extent of his managerial ability is still unclear.

2) Russell Martin

Last season, Martin helped Southampton to secure promotion back to the Premier League, though he needed to go through the playoffs to do so. However, the Saints sacked him in December following a series of disappointing results, which left them in the relegation zone in the Premier League. The 49ers group, who are in talks with Rangers regarding a takeover, are familiar with Martin’s tactical approach, as it was Southampton who defeated Leeds in the playoff final to secure promotion. Martin had a brief stint at Rangers as a player and the job could appeal.

Pros: Hailed for good work at Southampton and MK Dons, with an attractive playing style and success delivered for good measure.

Cons: Criticised for not having a plan B at Southampton amid Saints’ big struggles in the Premier League.

3) Sean Dyche

Dyche, who started his career as Watford manager, helped Burnley earn two promotions to the Premier League in the 2013/14 and 2015/16 seasons. The 53-year-old joined Everton in 2023 and last season, despite a six-point deduction for failing to keep to the PSR regulations, he managed to keep the Toffees up in the top flight of English football. Everton parted ways with Dyche in January and an opportunity to manager Rangers might be appealing for the English tactician.

Pros: Dyche has a reputation for getting the maximum out of limited resources and is a no-nonsense boss who Rangers fans may quickly take to.

Cons: His style of football has been criticised and he is used to working with bigger budgets than would likely be the case at Ibrox. Dyche also has no experience of Scottish football and not much of managing teams in Europe.

4) Derek McInnes

Kilmarnock manager McInnes is highly rated in Scottish football and he has earned praise from several former players for the job he has done with the Rugby Park outfit in recent years. McInnes is a former Rangers player, and in 2017, during his time as Aberdeen boss, Rangers came calling for him, but he turned down the Glasgow giants to stay with the Dons. He has been linked with the Rangers job whenever it has been available since then and despite being heavily backed by the former players to be the right person for the Ibrox job, a move has not materialised for him. The jury remains out on whether McInnes would be able to succeed at Rangers and his is a name that splits opinion.

Pros: Great experience of Scottish football and what is needed to get results against the kinds of sides Rangers have struggled with in recent years.

Cons: Could not get the better of a weakened Celtic when he was Aberdeen boss and there are doubts over his ambition and if he is Rangers quality.

5) Kevin Muscat

Muscat is not unfamiliar at Ibrox, as the Englishman spent the 2002/03 season with Rangers during his playing days. Muscat was on Rangers list of potential candidates after the departure of Michael Beale in October 2023. However, Rangers decided to appoint Philippe Clement, snubbing Muscat. The 51-year-old has worked as an assistant manager to former Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou during his time as Australia national team boss. He has vast experience working in Australia, Japan and is currently managing at Shanghai Port in China. It remains to be seen whether Rangers will go back to Muscat in the summer with an offer to succeed Clement.

Pros: Loves an aggressive and attacking style of football which would take the game to Rangers’ opponents domestically. And also is a former Ger.

Cons: Unproven outside of Asian football and a greater rebuilding job than he is used to looks to be needed at Ibrox.

6) Barry Ferguson

The call for Ferguson to take interim charge came as a surprise, but the former midfielder is a genuine Rangers legend and knows the club from top to bottom. He has surrounded himself with coaches who also meet that criteria and the effort seems very much like a team one. Ferguson lacks experience in management at big clubs, however it is what he does at Rangers between now and the end of the season that will talk up, or talk down, his candidacy.

Pros: Incredibly motivated, passionate about Rangers and could have the management skills to do the job.

Cons: Has to make his case while still working with the same set of players that failed Clement, meaning a proper assessment of just how good he is may not be possible.

Which way, Rangers?

Rangers are set to miss out on Champions League football next season as it stands. In the event of a potential takeover of Rangers not being completed before the summer, the new Gers boss will be left with current financial restraints going into the transfer window. It will be absolutely important for the Rangers hierarchy to make the next appointment right considering their financial situation.

Dyche has previous experience of working under a tight budget at Burnley and during his tenure as Everton boss; with their financial struggles, he managed to keep their Premier League status intact. Dyche also has experience of working at Everton during the club’s transition with their takeover of The Friedkin Group. In the event of a potential takeover, his experience could be useful to Rangers.

McInnes has shown he is very much able to work under a small budget and his Aberdeen and Kilmarnock teams have shown that they can punch above their weight. Rangers, in the event of continuous financial peril, might need someone like McInnes, who has the experience of working in Scotland and being a former player; he is aware of the demands of the Ibrox faithful. In the past, McInnes has shown his willingness to become the Rangers manager, but he might be the right person to make them competitive again.

Much, it seems, will depend on whether the takeover happens or not.