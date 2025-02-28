Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Liverpool legend Jan Molby has insisted that Reds target David Hancko is a player who would be significantly cheaper than Jorrel Hato, but is well aware of the Ajax star’s quality and reputation.

The Reds are marching towards winning their 20th Premier League title after beating Newcastle United on Wednesday night and leaving their title rivals Arsenal a resounding 13 points behind.

Liverpool did not particularly back Arne Slot with new signings in the last two transfer windows but the quality of the existing squad is shining through.

In the approaching summer transfer window, Liverpool are expected to be much busier, as several key stars age further and others approach the end of their respective contracts.

Liverpool legend Molby believes that the Reds will go for a left-back, a centre-back or a new defensive midfielder in the upcoming transfer window, as they seek to stay one step ahead of the competition.

Slot could well look in a market he knows, the Netherlands, and Molby is aware of the reputation Ajax defender Hato has, but the Reds legend also notes the money factor and pointed towards Feyenoord’s Hancko.

“That Feyenoord player, Hancko, is in any case a lot cheaper than Jorrel Hato, who already has a great reputation”, Molby told Dutch outlet Soccer News about the Reds targets.

“He was already at Anfield Road recently, to watch a match.

“Like many others, I think that if Liverpool go into the market, it will be for a new centre-back, a new left-back perhaps and a backup for the number six position.

Hato and Hancko both are left-footed defenders and are very comfortable playing as a left-sided centre-back or left-back.

Hancko, 27, has experience playing in the Czech Republic, Italy and the Netherlands; despite being only a teenager, Hato has played almost 100 senior matches for Ajax.