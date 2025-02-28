Clive Rose/Getty Images

Former Championship striker Sam Parkin has hailed Cardiff City forward Callum Robinson as a maverick for the Bluebirds, while praising his work ethic during games.

Cardiff are fighting to keep their Championship status intact and 30-year-old Robinson has been one of the bright sparks of the season.

Robinson has scored 12 times in 27 appearances for Cardiff this season and he netted the only goal of the game against Hull City on Tuesday to help them secure three points, crucial against another side with worries about relegation.

Former Championship striker Parkin believes that Robinson, who has 265 Championship matches under his belt, is a maverick of the game.

He indicated that the Cardiff forward displays his work ethic when roaming around the field to help his team wherever they need him.

“He does roam about, Robinson; wherever you deploy him, he is going to be wide on the left-hand side or dropping in”, Parkin said on What The EFL (20:06).

Opponents Date Preston North End (A) 08/04 Stoke City (H) 12/04 Sheffield United (A) 18/04 Oxford United (H) 21/04 West Brom (H) 26/04 Norwich City (A) 03/04 Cardiff City’s run-in, last six matches

“He is a bit of a maverick, really.

“Vital, vital win [over Hull].”

Cardiff’s forwards have struggled to score goals this season, except Robinson, and Bluebirds boss Omer Riza will be hoping that the 30-year-old can continue his form throughout the season to help them survive in the league.

The Bluebirds’ win over Hull was their first across all competitions for the last five games and they are not back in Championship action until early March, when they host Burnley.

This evening, Cardiff travel to Villa Park to play Aston Villa in the FA Cup, which is their reward for putting Stoke City out in the last round.