Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Former EFL winger Adrian Clarke thinks that Leeds United boss Daniel Farke is a good reader of how matches are going and is now showing more variety when it comes to setting up tactics.

Last season under Farke, Leeds missed out on promotion after getting beaten by Southampton in the Championship playoff final.

Farke has been the subject of criticism due to his rigidity of not changing the tactics according to the situations at hand, but this season Leeds are flying under his guidance and are in a strong position to secure automatic promotion back to the Premier League.

Substitutions made in the second half by Farke during the games against Sheffield United last week and Sunderland on Monday turned the tide of the game in the Whites’ favour, and Clarke believes that the Leeds boss is a good match reader.

He pointed out that in the past, Farke failed to aid his team with tactical variations, which Clarke believes has changed this season and is a reason behind Leeds’ success in the Championship.

When talking about Leeds recent performances, Clarke said on What The EFL (14:25): “I think he is a very good observer of matches.

Date Games Result 24/02/25 Sheffield United vs Leeds United 1-3 17/02/25 Leeds United vs Sunderland 2-1 11/02/25 Watford vs Leeds United 0-4 05/02/25 Coventry City vs Leeds United 0-2 01/02/25 Leeds United vs Cardiff City 7-0 Leeds United’s last five league results

“I think he reads matches well.

“It is just in the past he has lacked tactical variety but we are seeing more from him.”

Leeds are now top of the league table with 75 points from 34 games and have a five-point lead over second place Sheffield United.

Farke’s side will be determined to show their consistency in the remaining 12 fixtures to secure automatic promotion to the Premier League by winning the Championship.