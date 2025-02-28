Ben Radford/Getty Images

Former Netherlands international and Premier League star Bolo Zenden is wary about talking up PSV Eindhoven’s chances against Arsenal in the Champions League, despite the Gunners’ injuries.

Mikel Arteta’s side have been drawn to face PSV in the last 16 in the Champions League, with the first leg of the tie due to take place in the Netherlands on Tuesday night.

Arsenal have been hugely affected by injuries of late and Arteta’s attacking options are depleted, something which has also seen the Gunners lose ground in the Premier League title race.

PSV sit second in the Dutch Eredivisie and put out Italian giants Juventus in their knockout playoff round tie, in what could serve as a warning to Arsenal.

Zenden, who played for PSV, feels the Dutch giants do have a chance against Arsenal, but he is unwilling to underestimate the Gunners.

He admits that Arsenal lack a pure striker at the moment, however is clear that the Gunners still have huge quality throughout the squad.

PSV by competition Stage Eredivisie 2nd (23 games played) Champions League Last 16 stage (ongoing) Dutch Cup Reached semi-final PSV Eindhoven 2024-25

“Everything is possible but it will be a difficult task for PSV”, Zenden told Inside Futbol via phone when asked about PSV’s chances against Arsenal.

“I know Arsenal has a lot of injuries and is without a true striker.

“But still there is a lot of quality within the squad.”

PSV have scored no fewer than 71 goals in their 23 Eredivisie games so far this season and are sure to pose a real goal threat to the Gunners’ defence.

Indeed, PSV’s goals total is the highest in the Eredivisie, with league leaders Ajax having scored 20 fewer goals.

The Dutch giants put three goals past Juventus in the decisive second leg in the Netherlands, running out 3-1 winners after extra time.