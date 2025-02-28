George Wood/Getty Images

 

Former EFL star Adrian Clarke has revealed that he keeps hearing about Steve Cooper replacing Michael Carrick at Middlesbrough wherever he goes and feels that the appointment is imminent at some point.

 

Middlesbrough missed out on promotion under Carrick in the 2022/23 season and fell four points short of the last playoff spot in their last campaign.

 

This season, despite a decent start, Middlesbrough’s recent form has taken a dip and they have suffered six defeats out of their last eight league games, something which has piled the pressure on the former Manchester United pass-master.

 

 

Boro’s recent performances have raised doubt over Carrick’s future, with former Leicester City boss Cooper’s name emerging as a potential candidate to replace him.

 

Clarke believes that Boro should stick with Carrick because he is a good manager, but admitted that news of Cooper being the candidate to succeed him is strong.

 

 

Ex-EFL star Clarke revealed that he is hearing Middlesbrough strongly being linked with Cooper wherever he goes and feels that the arrival of the 45-year-old tactician is imminent at the Riverside Stadium.

 

Team managed Years
England U16s 2014-2015
England U17s 2015-2019
Swansea City 2019-2021
Nottingham Forest 2021-2023
Leicester City 2024
Steve Cooper’s managerial jobs

 

“I personally would not change Carrick”, Clarke said on What The EFL (16:19).

 

 

“I know they are underachieving; he is a good manager, but whispers are strong on Steve Cooper, are they not?

 

“I keep hearing it. I keep hearing, wherever I go, Steve Cooper to Boro, apparently, it is happening.

 

“That feels like it will happen eventually.”

 

Middlesbrough managed to win their last game against Stoke City 3-1 to end their five-match winless run and now are set to face Derby County at the weekend.

 

Carrick will know his side lost 1-0 at Derby earlier this season.

INSIDE FUTBOL SAYS:

Steve Cooper would be an interesting choice for Middlesbrough, as the Englishman has prior experience of working in the Championship with Swansea City and Nottingham Forest. 

Middlesbrough would benefit in the transfer window with his knowledge of the Premier League to bring in talented young players from the top flight on loan or secure them permanently. 

 

The question mark is though whether Cooper would want to drop into the Championship to take the job, so soon after working in the Premier League.