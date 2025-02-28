George Wood/Getty Images

Former EFL star Adrian Clarke has revealed that he keeps hearing about Steve Cooper replacing Michael Carrick at Middlesbrough wherever he goes and feels that the appointment is imminent at some point.

Middlesbrough missed out on promotion under Carrick in the 2022/23 season and fell four points short of the last playoff spot in their last campaign.

This season, despite a decent start, Middlesbrough’s recent form has taken a dip and they have suffered six defeats out of their last eight league games, something which has piled the pressure on the former Manchester United pass-master.

Boro’s recent performances have raised doubt over Carrick’s future, with former Leicester City boss Cooper’s name emerging as a potential candidate to replace him.

Clarke believes that Boro should stick with Carrick because he is a good manager, but admitted that news of Cooper being the candidate to succeed him is strong.

Ex-EFL star Clarke revealed that he is hearing Middlesbrough strongly being linked with Cooper wherever he goes and feels that the arrival of the 45-year-old tactician is imminent at the Riverside Stadium.

Team managed Years England U16s 2014-2015 England U17s 2015-2019 Swansea City 2019-2021 Nottingham Forest 2021-2023 Leicester City 2024 Steve Cooper’s managerial jobs

“I personally would not change Carrick”, Clarke said on What The EFL (16:19).

“I know they are underachieving; he is a good manager, but whispers are strong on Steve Cooper, are they not?

“I keep hearing it. I keep hearing, wherever I go, Steve Cooper to Boro, apparently, it is happening.

“That feels like it will happen eventually.”

Middlesbrough managed to win their last game against Stoke City 3-1 to end their five-match winless run and now are set to face Derby County at the weekend.

Carrick will know his side lost 1-0 at Derby earlier this season.