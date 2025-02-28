Julian Finney/Getty Images

Former Tottenham Hotspur star Ramon Vega hopes that his former club will follow the West Ham United example to freeze the season ticket prices at the current rate.

The Hammers confirmed on Thursday that they have frozen season ticket prices at the current rate for the forthcoming campaign.

And the existing season ticket holders will be eligible to renew their concessionary discount at the current rate, in another boost for West Ham supporters.

Spurs legend Vega noted the decision from West Ham and wasted no time in praising the Hammers, announcing that ‘common sense’ has prevailed.

He is now keen for Tottenham and other Premier League sides to follow suit and relieve some of the financial pressure on the supporters.

Tottenham announced in March last year that the prices for season-ticket holders would go up by six per cent and there are fears that the same example might be followed for next season as well.

Giving his reaction to the announcement by West Ham, Vega wrote on X: “Great! Some common sense has finally emerged!

“Let’s see if Spurs or others will follow suit.

“Fans deserve respect and consideration, rather than being exploited, as they are a loyal and crucial part of the clubs’ overall ecosystem.”

Clubs such as Brentford and Liverpool have committed to freezing season ticket prices, while there have been protests regarding Manchester United’s decision to raise their prices.