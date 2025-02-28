Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

St. Mirren boss Stephen Robinson has insisted that his team will look to interrupt Celtic’s tempo and is hoping that the Bhoys have an off-day at the Buddies on Saturday.

The Glasgow giants are absolutely flying in the Scottish Premiership as they are sitting 13 points ahead of Rangers with ten games to go in the season.

Brendan Rodgers’ side have won 23 of their 28 league games and up next they will face St Mirren, who beat Rangers 2-0 last weekend, a result which saw Philippe Clement get sacked.

Now the Buddies will host the league leaders at the Paisley 2021 Stadium on Saturday and may take some encouragement from the fact that Celtic lost last weekend away at Hibernian.

Robinson stressed that it will be difficult to stop the way Celtic play, but he wants his team to play in the parts that can hurt the Bhoys, as he pointed out that Hibs have shown that Celtic are not unbeatable.

The Buddies boss is hoping for an off day for Celtic but he has complete faith in his team’s capabilities to pose a challenge against the Glasgow giants.

Opponents Scoreline Bayern Munich (H) 1-2 Dundee United (H) 3-0 Bayern Munich (A) 1-1 Hibernian (A) 2-1 Aberdeen (H) 5-1 Celtic’s last five games in all competitions

“That is difficult, Celtic want to control the game, they want to play at their tempo”, Robinson told Sky Sports Scotland (0:37) when he was asked if St. Mirren are planning not to give Celtic any time to have a foothold in the game.

“You have to try and interrupt that, you have to try and stop that and play in the areas that hurt them.

“We have shown in recent weeks, teams have had opportunities and maybe have not taken them, Hibs have shown that they can be beaten.

“Everything needs to align, we need to turn up and hope that all the decisions go our way and Celtic probably have an off day.

“But if we can play the way we have in last four or five games, the level of performance, the level of desire and quality on the ball as well, then I believe we have got a good chance.”

Celtic have won 3-0 on three of their last four meetings with St Mirren, with the other game seeing the Buddies push them harder but still succumb to a 3-2 loss.

Rodgers’ side will head into the game with relatively little pressure on their shoulders due to their lead over Rangers and the widespread belief that the Scottish Premiership title race is effectively over.