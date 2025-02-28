Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has refused to be drawn on the prospect of Whites CEO Angus Kinnear moving to Everton at the end of the season, but feels it is natural that people at the club attract interest if things are going well.

New Everton owners The Friedkin Group are in the process of restructuring off the pitch and getting ready for the move into the new stadium.

They want an experienced CEO, who also knows about new stadium moves, and Kinnear fits the bill for the Toffees.

It has been widely claimed that Kinnear could move to take up a senior role at Everton at the end of the current campaign.

That is not something that Leeds boss Farke wants to be drawn into commenting about though, beyond saying that it is normal that people at clubs doing well start to attract interest from other sides.

He insists that he is experienced enough to accept such speculation as part of the business and will not allow it to distract him from matters at hand on the pitch.

“It’s a professional business and it’s quite normal”, Farke said at a press conference (18:30).

Team Years SV Lippstadt 2009-2015 Borussia Dortmund II 2015-2017 Norwich City 2017-2021 Krasnodar 2022 Borussia Monchengladbach 2022-2023 Leeds United 2023- Daniel Farke managerial history

“If you’re doing well as a club, then there’s lots of interest, it’s normally a good sign. If a club is progressing well then there is lots of praise for the players, for the staff, for everyone connected.

“It’s a good sign if other clubs are interested in signing our players or coaching staff members. If no one was interested in our players, our staff members, our coaches, it would be difficult.

“It belongs to this business that if you’re doing well, there’s lots of interest and you have to handle it.

“I never comment on rumours or speculation. I’m used to it.

“Perhaps as a younger and more inexperienced manager you will be a bit more distracted if there are some rumours.

“I had it as a young manager I was always a bit more nervous when there was interest in our key players from some other clubs and got the feeling I had to speak about it.

“No, it’s quite normal. It’s a good sign and if it doesn’t belong to the sport, then it’s not a topic for me to speak about in public at all.”

Losing Kinnear would be a blow for Leeds, especially if the club do, as expected, seal promotion back to the Premier League.

A big summer would be in the offing at Elland Road as Leeds would be bidding to make sure they do not suffer the fate of so many newly promoted clubs by being quickly relegated back down to the Championship.