Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

Former EFL winger Adrian Clarke thinks that Leeds United will have to get rid of their number 1 goalkeeper Illan Meslier if they go up, as he cannot be relied on.

The 24-year-old goalkeeper has been on the receiving end of criticism due to his goalkeeping mistakes several times in his Leeds United career, and those mistakes have again reared their head this season.

On Monday, against Sheffield United, an error by Meslier in the 14th minute of the game gave the Blades the lead in the game, which ultimately the Whites won 3-1.

He was also responsible for Leeds dropping points away at Sunderland earlier in the campaign with a last-gasp howler.

Clarke is of the view that Meslier has had a poor season between the sticks for the Yorkshire giants and stressed that the French goalkeeper has made several nervous errors throughout the season so far.

Leeds are in a strong position to achieve promotion despite his errors though and Clarke thinks that in the event of getting promoted to the Premier League, the Whites should not continue with Meslier as their number 1 between the sticks.

“The ‘keeper, if they do go up, has to go”, Clarke said on What The EFL (14:55).

League Season Games Clean Sheets Premier League 2020-2021 35 11 Premier League 2021-2022 38 5 Premier League 2022-2023 34 5 Championship 2023-2024 46 21 Championship 2024-2025 34 20 Illan Meslier’s last five league seasons

“I don’t want to bury him too much, but he has had a stinker of a season, hasn’t he?

“He has made too many nervy looking errors.

“He is capable of brilliance, but you cannot rely on him.”

Meslier joined Leeds United in the summer of 2019 on loan, later making his move to Elland Road permanent and he has featured in 209 games for the Yorkshire outfit so far in his career.