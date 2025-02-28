Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Legendary Italian manager Fabio Capello has revealed that he does not understand Juventus’ decision to let Federico Chiesa go to Liverpool in the summer window.

The Reds have been quiet in their last two windows since Arne Slot has taken charge of the club after Jurgen Klopp decided to leave at the end of the previous campaign.

Slot’s side are motoring to win the Premier League but the quality of the squad left by Klopp have shown their calibre while new signings have not had any impact.

Chiesa and Giorgi Mamardashvili were signed in the summer with the goalkeeper to stay at Valencia at least until the end of this term.

The Italian winger has really been the only new player at the club but he has barely featured in the team all season so far after leaving the Old Lady, where made 131 appearances, contributing to 55 goals directly.

He has been injured quite a bit but he has been fit for a while now but has clocked a mere 25 minutes of Premier League football and was heavily linked with a move back to Italy in the winter window.

Competition Minutes played Premier League 25 minutes Champions League 106 minutes FA Cup 135 minutes EFL Cup 104 minutes Federico Chiesa’s game time at Liverpool this season

Capello, though, has kept no secret regarding his dissatisfaction about Juventus letting Chiesa go in the summer and stressed that Thiago Motta and everyone at the club need to prove themselves.

“I think of the farewells to Chiesa and Danilo, hard to understand in hindsight, and those two or three additions that had to be made to raise the level when you close a season in third place”, Capello told Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Morale: the club has decided to start a new journey with Thiago Motta, but now everyone must show they are worthy of Juve.

“From the players to the coach. And not just them.”

The Reds are sitting head and shoulders above second-placed Arsenal in the league table and when their position gets more comfortable, it remains to be seen if Slot will give Chiesa some more game time.

Given his extremely limited game time this season, the possibility of him returning to Italy in the summer, remains.