Carl Recine/Getty Images

Liverpool great Jamie Carragher believes that Arne Slot’s team will not just see off Arsenal to claim the Premier League title, but is sure they will win it well.

The Reds are well-placed to win the title for the first time since 2020 after having managed to develop a 13-point gap between themselves and second-placed Arsenal.

Arsenal recently slipped up against both West Ham United and Nottingham Forest, blowing the opportunity to put real pressure on Liverpool.

Liverpool legend Carragher has long been of the view that the Reds are a better team than Arsenal at the moment and feels even if the teams were level on points and then embarked upon a run of 12 to 13 games, Liverpool would edge it.

Arsenal’s injury issues though, which Carragher believes they have done well to cope with by staying in touch with Liverpool, tilt him towards feeling that the Reds will end up taking the title with a double digit lead over the Gunners.

“I felt Liverpool would win the league by ten or 12 points and I said that to Gary [Neville]”, Carragher told the It’s Called Soccer show.

“And the only reason being was I felt if, imagine the season would start it was a 12 or 13 game season and Liverpool and Arsenal were level points.

Season Title winner Gap to second place 2023-24 Manchester City 2 points 2022-23 Manchester City 5 points 2021-22 Manchester City 1 point 2020-21 Manchester City 12 points 2019-20 Liverpool 18 points Points league won by, last five seasons

“Liverpool are a slightly better team than Arsenal because they are ahead of them in the league and also they have got no injuries.

“So I would expect Liverpool over those 12/13 games to probably get another five or six points more than what Arsenal would get because of the situation Arsenal find themselves in.

“So, even when Liverpool dropped points in a couple of games, I was still really confident that Liverpool would not just win the league, but I think they will win it well.

“Because Arsenal at the moment, it is tough for them.

“I actually think Arsenal have done really well to stay in the fight for this long considering some of the problems that they have had.”

The Gunners currently have key players such as Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Kai Havertz, Takehiro Tomiyasu, and Gabriel Jesus who are out through injury.