Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Newcastle United will not plan for young Malaga winger Antonio Cordero in the first team when he joins in the summer, with a loan move the plan for the youngster initially, according to journalist Craig Hope.

The Magpies have been widely tipped to beat a number of clubs to the signature of Cordero, who will be available to join on a free transfer in the summer.

Despite his tender years, Cordero has been clocking regular game time for Malaga in the Spanish second tier and has turned out 26 times in the league, making ten goal contributions in the process.

He has represented Spain up to Under-19 level and is set to continue his development in England.

The deal is close to being sealed and Cordero is set to be unveiled as a Newcastle player in the summer.

However, the club do not have plans to immediately integrate him into Eddie Howe’s first team at the club, according to Hope (4:51).

Cordero will be sent out on loan initially, with Jack Ross, the club’s head of strategic technical football partnerships, being entrusted with the job of finding a suitable club for him.

Newcastle have similar plans for Georgian winger Vakhtang Salia, who will officially arrive in the summer, and Turkish teenager Baran Yildiz.

The Magpies are keen to follow the path they walked with Yankuba Minteh, who was loaned out to Dutch side Feyenoord when he was snapped up, though ultimately he was then sold to Brighton.

There is likely to be no shortage of clubs putting themselves forward as a potential temporary home for Cordero.