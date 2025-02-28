Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Derby County attacker Jerry Yates has insisted that John Eustace’s arrival has increased the togetherness in the team and stressed it has also boosted the players during training sessions.

Ex-Rams boss Paul Warne helped the the promoted side get a stable start to life in the Championship, but then a decline set in.

Derby were as high as 14th in the Championship table after they thrashed Portsmouth 4-0 in the middle of December, however when Warne was sacked earlier this month they sat 22nd and inside the drop zone.

Eustace was brought in from Blackburn Rovers to steady the ship but he has not been able to do that in his first two matches as he has suffered two losses.

Rams attacker Yates revealed that the players and the manager went for a team dinner together last week to help with team-bonding.

The 28-year-old insisted that Eustace’s arrival has helped bring togetherness amongst the players and it has caused high intensity training sessions.

Club Years Kidderminster Harriers 2016-2018 QPR (caretaker) 2019 Birmingham City 2022-2023 Blackburn Rovers 2024-2025 Derby County 2025- John Eustace’s managerial career

“I think he likes his group to be fully together and a good camaraderie around the place”, Yates told Rams TV (0:15) when he was asked what changes Eustace has brought in.

“We come out to train at the same time, he likes to do everything together.

“We went for a meal last week as a team, so yes he is bringing the group a lot closer and also intensity in training has gone up second to none.

“It is not like that anyone was ever late regularly or anything, but I think all coming out together, doing everything together and literally stuff like intensity in the training has just rocketed.

“So, yes, I think everyone is pushing each other every day.”

The Rams are currently inside the drop zone and four points from safety, while Eustace has 12 games to save Derby County from going right back down to League One.

Eustace takes his Derby side to the Riverside this coming Saturday, with a Championship clash against Middlesbrough on the menu for the Rams.

Derby did beat Boro in the earlier meeting between the two teams at Pride Park, running out 1-0 winners.