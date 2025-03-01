Rotherham United boss Steve Evans insists Bristol Rovers have always been a tough place to go and his side need to make sure that they end the Gas’ good run at the Mem this afternoon.

There is growing pressure on Evans, who was expected to have Rotherham challenging for promotion in League One, but the Millers currently sit 15th.

Inigo Calderon’s Bristol Rovers team, who are 19th in the league, were beaten 2-1 away by Northampton Town in their previous league fixture on Saturday.

Calderon’s men are unbeaten in their last four League One games a the Mem, having won three and drawn one of those encounters.

Evans believes that the Gas have always been a tough team to visit, regardless of whether they have been playing their games in League One or trying to win promotion from League Two.

He feels that under new manager Inigo Calderon, the Gas have put a focus on winning points at home, which they have done with their three home wins in the league, and added that it is up to his side to make sure they can end the hosts’ solid home form.

Club Years Stamford 1994-1998 Boston United 1998-2002 Boston United 2004-2007 Crawley Town 2007-2012 Rotherham United 2012-2015 Leeds United 2015-2016 Mansfield Town 2016-2018 Peterborough United 2018-2019 Gillingham 2019-2022 Stevenage 2022-2024 Rotherham United 2024- Steve Evans’ managerial history

“Bristol Rovers has always been a tough place to go.

“It doesn’t matter whether they’ve been getting out of League Two into League One like few years ago”, the boss said via his club’s media (6:28).

“It’s a tough, tough place to go and the new manager has brought a focus to get points at home and they’ve done that with three wins.

“We need to make sure it’s not four.”

Evans’ side, whose last league win came in January, have lost each of their previous two away games in the league against the Gas and could be at the risk of losing three given their poor form.

Rotherham have lost five of their last six games across all competitions and being beaten at Bristol Rovers this afternoon would put huge pressure on Evans’ position as boss.